Police | A group of youth stabbed a bus driver in Vantaa

Youth group stabbed a bus driver in Vantaa on Sunday night between two and three o’clock, the inspector on duty of the Itä-Uusimaa Police Department Jere Pääkkönen tells.

“The situation started when the bus driver had interfered with the behavior of young people on the bus,” says Pääkkönen.

There were 5–6 young people involved. One of them was a young woman and the rest were young men. In the incident, the bus driver was cut on the hand. According to STT’s data, the perpetrators were around 15–16 years old.

HSL’s communications manager Johannes Laitila confirms that the described incident took place at the Kuulakuja stop, on the border between Vantaa and Helsinki.

“This is an extremely unfortunate and serious matter. The safety of the transport staff is of the utmost importance, and one incident like this is too many. Fortunately, this kind of thing happens extremely rarely,” Laitila commented on what happened.

To the situation two bystander young men were missing. The young people also attacked them, hitting and kicking them, and at the same time stole their property, Pääkkönen recounts the course of events.

According to current information, the crimes would be assault and robbery.

“The perpetrators have not yet been contacted. They took off running in the direction of the Länsimäki church,” says Pääkkönen.

The young people were wearing dark clothes and white sneakers. Pääkkönen adds that several of them had a hat or a scarf to cover their heads.

The police are asking for tips about what happened by phone at 0295 413 636 or by email at [email protected].

