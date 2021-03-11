Police A group of young men are suspected of blaming the surroundings of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in October, causing more than 18,000 euros in damage

According to the police, this is a gross injury.

Police suspects that a group of more than 10 young men have messed up the Töölö football stadium and the adjacent bubble hall with red spray paint on 17-18 October 2020.

The incident caused more than 18,000 euros in damage, the police release said.

This is the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Pekka Seppälä according to aggravated damage.

At the time of the suspected crime, a traditional Stadin Derby match was held, with HJK and HIFK playing against each other. The group of blunders consisted of extremist supporters of another club, and their goal was to denigrate the other team and its supporters.

The Helsinki police have completed the preliminary investigation of the case and the case has been transferred to prosecution.