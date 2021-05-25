Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police A group of 14-year-old girls are suspected of being beaten by a group of young people in a shopping center in Vantaa, the acts were videotaped and disseminated on social media

May 25, 2021
Some of the suspected perpetrators are under 15 years of age.

Eastern Uusimaa police are investigating a case in which a 14-year-old girl was beaten and threatened with violence in the Dix shopping center in Vantaa and at school.

“The work is suspected by a youth group of 10 to 15 people. The acts against the plaintiff have been videotaped and disseminated on social media. We take the reported acts seriously and a criminal report of assault and illegal threat has been registered. ”, Commissioner for Crime Simo Kauppinen said in a police statement

Some of the suspected perpetrators are under 15 years of age. The suspected attacks took place on 18-19. May.

