Police A group of 14-year-old girls are suspected of being beaten by a group of young people in a shopping center in Vantaa, the acts were videotaped and disseminated on social media

Eastern Uusimaa police are investigating a case in which a 14-year-old girl was beaten and threatened with violence in the Dix shopping center in Vantaa and at school.

“The work is suspected by a youth group of 10 to 15 people. The acts against the plaintiff have been videotaped and disseminated on social media. We take the reported acts seriously and a criminal report of assault and illegal threat has been registered. ”, Commissioner for Crime Simo Kauppinen said in a police statement

Some of the suspected perpetrators are under 15 years of age. The suspected attacks took place on 18-19. May.