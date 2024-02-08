Police | A demonstration in Helsinki-Vantaa blocked access to check-in

The police say they received a report about a demonstration in the airport's check-in hall on Thursday around 5 p.m.

The police say they received a report about a demonstration in the check-in hall of Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Thursday around 5 p.m.

The police had not been notified of the demonstration in advance. There were about 15 protesters there, and according to the police, the protest temporarily blocked access to the check-in desk.

Police says that he has shown a more suitable place for the demonstrators. According to the police, the demonstration was over by 6 p.m.

In their press release, the police did not say the reason for the demonstration.