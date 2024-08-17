Police | A demonstration by environmental organizations may disrupt traffic in the center of Helsinki

Police|Traffic disruption is possible between 14:30 and 15:30.

Called Metsämarsi the demonstration may momentarily disrupt traffic in the center of Helsinki, the police informs.

The demonstration procession goes along the route Eduskuntatalo–Mannerheimintie–Aleksanterinkatu–Senaatintori.

Several different organizations and communities are behind Metsämarssi, such as Elokapina, Greenpeace, Luontoliitto, Martat and Finnish Nature Conservation Union.

Greenpeace says on its website that environmental organizations believe that the Finnish government’s proposal for forest protection criteria is leading to further depletion of old forests.

Metsämarssi demands the government to protect old forests and natural forests, according to Greenpeace’s website.

Forest marches are also organized in Kuopio and Inari on Saturday.