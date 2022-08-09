Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Police | A deceased person was found in the water at the beach in Vantaa

August 9, 2022
in World Europe
A dead person has been found in the water at the Vetokannas swimming beach in Vantaa. No crime is suspected in the incident.

The drawbar On Tuesday, a deceased person was found in the water at the beach in Vantaa, says the Itä-Uusimaa police.

On Tuesday morning, the East Uusimaa police and the Central Uusimaa rescue service had to work at Vetokannas swimming beach, when the police received a report about a deceased person found in the water.

No crime is suspected in the incident.

The Itä-Uusimaa police continue to investigate the case as a cause of death investigation and therefore do not provide any further information on the matter.

