Police | A dead person was pulled from the water at Helsinki’s Tokoinranta

Based on preliminary information, there is no reason to suspect a crime related to the death.
Deceased was found in the water in Tokoinranta, Helsinki’s Kallio this morning.
The Helsinki rescue service was called to the scene shortly before nine o’clock. The Helsinki police tell STT that based on preliminary information, there is no reason to suspect a crime related to the death.
For now, the police are not giving any more information about what happened.
