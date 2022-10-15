Saturday, October 15, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | A dead person was pulled from the water at Helsinki’s Tokoinranta

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in World Europe
0

Based on preliminary information, there is no reason to suspect a crime related to the death.

Deceased was found in the water in Tokoinranta, Helsinki’s Kallio this morning.

The Helsinki rescue service was called to the scene shortly before nine o’clock. The Helsinki police tell STT that based on preliminary information, there is no reason to suspect a crime related to the death.

For now, the police are not giving any more information about what happened.

#Police #dead #person #pulled #water #Helsinkis #Tokoinranta

See also  Bowling Tomas Käyhkö is the best in Finland - now he reveals a surprising piece of information that distinguishes a professional from an amateur: "It will take several years before this begins to be understood"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Three challenges – and what is lacking

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.