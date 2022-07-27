Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police | A dead person was found in Kymijoki in Kouvola

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The body was found in Kymijoki near the Koria bridge.

In Kymenlaakso A dead person was found in the river in Kouvola on Tuesday evening, the Southeastern Finland police said in its announcement.

The body was found in Kymijoki near the Koria bridge.

According to the police, the dead person has been identified and no crime is suspected in the case. The investigation continues to determine the cause of death.

In addition to the police, there were units from the rescue service and first aid.

The rescue service received a notification about a human rescue mission on Tuesday a little before eight in the evening.

#Police #dead #person #Kymijoki #Kouvola

See also  Basketball 18-year-old Miro Little shakes up the hard goal of being Finland's next Lauri Markkanen: “One year. Then the NBA ”
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The jury finds a man guilty of murder for the suicide of a minor after sending him 119 harassing messages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.