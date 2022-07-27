Police | A dead person was found in Kymijoki in Kouvola

The body was found in Kymijoki near the Koria bridge.

In Kymenlaakso A dead person was found in the river in Kouvola on Tuesday evening, the Southeastern Finland police said in its announcement.

According to the police, the dead person has been identified and no crime is suspected in the case. The investigation continues to determine the cause of death.

In addition to the police, there were units from the rescue service and first aid.

The rescue service received a notification about a human rescue mission on Tuesday a little before eight in the evening.