Police | A dead man was found in Komujärvi in ​​Pyhäjärvi

On Saturday evening, a dead man was found in Pyhäjärvi’s Komujärvi. According to the police, the search lasted about six hours.

in Northern Ostrobothnia A dead man was found in Pyhäjärvi’s Komujärvi on Saturday, August 5, informs the Oulu Police Department.

A man drowned in Lake Komujärvi on Saturday, August 5. According to the release, the police and rescue service searched for the man for about six hours in the evening. Rescue service divers found the man in the water near the boat.

The police continue to investigate the case to determine the cause of death.