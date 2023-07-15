Police | A clash between dozens of young people outside the football arena in Töölö

The police had to do something outside the arena around eight thirty in the evening. Several young people were removed from the scene, and the police say they will file a criminal complaint about the incident.

Helsinki There was a clash between several young people outside the football arena in Töölö on Friday evening, says the general manager of the Helsinki Police Command Center, inspector Ben Grundstrom.

“Some degree of fighting or the beginning of a fight,” he says.

According to Grundström, the police had a job to do at the Bolt arena in Töölö around half past seven in the evening.

There were several police patrols at the scene, and dozens of young people were removed from the scene.

According to the alarm notification received by the police, several dozen young people were involved in the incident.

According to Grundström, no criminal reports were made on the spot. However, according to the on-duty investigation manager, a criminal report is planned to be filed in the case afterwards.

The command center had no information on the number of suspects or the names of the crimes on Saturday morning.

in Helsinki a large and traditional football tournament Helsinki Cup is taking place this weekend, which is organized on numerous fields around the city. The Bolt arena, located on Urheilukatu, is also one of the venues of the tournament.

According to Grundström, Friday night’s clash “is somehow related” to the Helsinki Cup.

The social media service Twitter has also circulated a video published on Friday evening, the caption of which mentions “Hesa cup” and where several young people are fighting.