Police | A child’s toy gun caused a large police operation in Sompasaari

Police|The police found a boy under 12 years old with a toy gun in Sompasaari.

A toy gun a child who moved with caused a large police operation in Helsinki’s Sompasaari on Saturday evening.

The police announced on Saturday evening that a man had been seen in Sompasaari with an object resembling a handgun. Several police patrols went to the place to investigate the situation.

However, the police only found a child under the age of 12 who was in possession of a toy gun, the police command center told HS around 18:45.

In its press release, the police remind us that it always takes gun sightings seriously.