Police A cache of thousands of euros was found in an Oulu housing company, the police ask for help in finding out the origin

If the money is not owner, it is transferred to the state.

In Oulu the police are investigating the origin of a considerable hiding place in the structures of a residential building. According to police, several thousand euros of cash were found in the common premises of a multi-apartment housing company in the southern part of the city in February.

“It has been found hidden by the person who carried out the maintenance and repair operation in the structures of the housing association,” the Criminal Prosecutor Markus Kiiskinen says.

Police determine the ownership of the money and whether the cash has a legal origin. By the end of April, the police will ask the public for observations and information about the money by phone at 0295 416 194 or by e-mail at [email protected]

“We will probably inform you more if the story has a happy ending,” Kiiskinen says.

If the money is not owner, it is transferred to the state.