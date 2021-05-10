Police A body was found in Viikinmäki, Helsinki

A criminal investigation has been launched into the case.
Helsinki A body was found in Viikinmäki on Monday, says Helsinki police. He was the first to report on the matter Evening paper.
Police were given a task of finding the body at about one o’clock during the day.
Police do not provide more detailed information about the deceased’s identity, age, gender or location.
Correction 10.5.2021 at 19:32: A body was found in Viikinmäki on Monday, not on Wednesday as the story was originally incorrectly told.
