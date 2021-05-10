Monday, May 10, 2021
Police A body was found in Viikinmäki, Helsinki

May 10, 2021
A criminal investigation has been launched into the case.

Helsinki A body was found in Viikinmäki on Monday, says Helsinki police. He was the first to report on the matter Evening paper.

Police were given a task of finding the body at about one o’clock during the day.

Police do not provide more detailed information about the deceased’s identity, age, gender or location.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the case.

Correction 10.5.2021 at 19:32: A body was found in Viikinmäki on Monday, not on Wednesday as the story was originally incorrectly told.

.
