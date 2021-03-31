Police A blog written by a former police officer spreads online describing alleged abuses by police – Prosecutor makes preliminary investigation

In its press release, the Police Board states that it has examined the material and made a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office responsible for the police criminal investigation.

Online has spread a blog in recent days describing alleged abuses by police.

The prosecutor’s office says in a press release that a criminal report has been filed against it in events that have appeared in the blog posts of the former police of the Helsinki Police Department.

The case is under preliminary investigation and no preliminary investigation has yet been initiated. Only after a preliminary investigation can a decision be made as to whether to initiate a preliminary investigation.

A police suspect who conducts a preliminary investigation of a crime is led by the prosecutor and the case is always investigated by a police unit other than the one being reported. The prosecutor is also responsible for providing relevant information.

“Trust is the basis of all policing. It requires innocence both in office and in leisure time. It is therefore essential that all allegations of misconduct be thoroughly investigated, ”the Inspector General of Police Janne Paavola The police board says.