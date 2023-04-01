Saturday, April 1, 2023
Police | A block of ice was thrown from the bridge into the windshield of a car in Kouvola

April 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Police | A block of ice was thrown from the bridge into the windshield of a car in Kouvola

According to the police, a block of ice has also been thrown from the bridge towards another vehicle.

To the ice block who dropped a car on the windshield from the bridge caused a dangerous situation in Kouvola’s Tykkimäki on Saturday morning.

According to the Southeastern Finland police, a block of ice was thrown from the Kaskankaantie bridge onto the windshield of a car driving down Kuutostie at around 1 am.

According to the police, the ice block was about 20 centimeters by 40 centimeters in size. The car’s windshield was shattered, and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The incident is initially being investigated as traffic vandalism. According to information from the Southeastern Finland police, a smaller block of ice had also been thrown from the same bridge towards the roof of another car. People had been spotted on the bridge at the time of the incident.

The police remind us that the activity is against the law and can cause serious danger to the life and health of others.

The police ask you to report findings related to the case by e-mail to [email protected] or by phone to 050 447 9574.

