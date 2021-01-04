The police tried this weekend to identify the organizers of the giant rave which gathered 2,500 people in Lieuron, in Ille-et-Vilaine, between December 31 in the evening and January 2 in the morning. “Two people, born in 1998, without a criminal record, were arrested and placed in police custody”, said on Saturday, the public prosecutor of Rennes. Equipment was also seized. The gendarmes fined 1,600 people coming out of the techno party, including “1,225 for Covid offenses”. The party was able to go on for nearly 36 hours without the police intervening. The gendarmerie explained that they had dealt with “An extremely fleeting organization, with numerous points of fall”. The Brittany regional health agency has invited revelers to “Observe strict home isolation for seven days without delay” and to be tested at the end. C. B.