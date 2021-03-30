Police 15-year-old suspected of stabbing in Alpine Park in October – Lack of findings that slowed down the investigation: “You don’t want to tell, even if you know”

The stabbing took place about six months ago, but the investigation of the case has been slow.

Helsinki police have made progress in investigating a violent crime against young people in Alpine Park last October.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on probable grounds on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated robbery. The victim was two teenage boys, one of whom was taken to hospital.

The suspect has admitted to using a knife, but has acted to indicate the damage, says the director of investigation, the commissioner of crime Marko Forss. The intention of the act will be decided later by the Helsinki District Court.

The stabbing took place about six months ago, but the investigation of the case has been slow. There were about two hundred young people in the Alpine Park at the time of the incident, but after the act, the police did not receive any tips from those present, despite the information.

In between, there was also the Koskela homicide, which took police resources elsewhere.

Police informed the matter again in February. Stakeholders and the Police Prevention Unit tried to ask young people if they knew anything.

“In March, we got a clue that we started to figure out and started making dozens of phone calls through the young people who were probably in the park. After that, we started to get a small picture of who might have been present and who the suspects were. ”

Last during the week, police arrested fifty boys, one of whom ended up in pre-trial detention. Interrogations continue with other young people as well.

“Now we have a good idea of ​​who the stabber is, but the thing isn’t fully packed yet. We are still very happy to receive information. Clarity is still needed as to who has been active in the situation. Who has done what and at what stage? ”

According to Forss, it is very worrying that young people have a high threshold to report what they see in connection with such serious crimes.

“It is especially evident in serious robbery crimes and in cases where there is a gang of suspects who other young people know have had a previous criminal history. They are feared and do not want to be told, even if they know. ”

The same phenomenon is also seen for those involved, who may have a really high threshold to report events to the police. Among other things, there is a fear of revenge if the matter comes to light.

“However, I am not aware of any case in which the plaintiff was beaten because the matter was reported to the police. There may be word of mouth, but I want young people to know that the police have a very low threshold to intervene in all this. ”

In the case of the Alpine Park, for example, the suspect had been in contact with one of the witnesses by telephone. The witness had found the contact harassing, after which investigators clarified the matter with the boy. The boy later apologized to the witness.

Forss hopes young people will have a very low reporting threshold to report things to the police.

“The most important thing is that these things come to terms. At worst, the trend is that something is happening, but no one has seen or heard anything. That is not a good thing at any level of society. ”

Part the young people and even the suspects present were under the age of 15, at which point they could not be arrested. This complicates the investigation, because then young people cannot be interrogated without jeopardizing the pre-trial investigation.

“Then it’s extremely easy to agree on a story and the police don’t notice the contradictions.”

Forss emphasizes that the police by no means want to put children in prison, but that when the police use coercive measures, it is a matter of investigating the crime or breaking the cycle of crime instead of punishment.

“I understand that juvenile suspects need to be treated differently from adults, but sometimes it makes it much harder to investigate crimes. If the victims are also minors, will they be given justice? ”