Police 13-year-old was beaten at Liperi High School in North Karelia, the victim received injuries requiring medical treatment

Eastern Finland Police investigates the assault on Wednesday at Liper High School involving two 13-year-old school students.

In the assault, the victim suffered injuries that required medical attention, a police bulletin said.

Criminal Constable Minna Väistö says there is no talk of the gender of the students or the details of the assault because the investigation is ongoing and the participants are so young.

“The course of events is just being clarified. It is about physical violence, ”Väistö says.

The police will continue to investigate the matter during the preliminary investigation and in co-operation with the social services authority.

Liperi is located in North Karelia near Joensuu.

In schools the beatings that have taken place have been in the public eye recently.

In mid-September, the City of Vantaa announced what happened at the Vantaa Kytöpuisto school assault, in which sixth – graders had knocked another pupil to the ground and subjected it to violence, at least by beating. After the incident, an ambulance was alerted to the school, and the injured pupil received first aid.

The victim was spared serious injuries. Four students are suspected of the case.

Another one took place in Vantaa in September violence situation at school. MTV’s according to a 14-year-old student was beaten at Havukoski school on September 11th. According to MTV, a student from another school would have struck a 14-year-old boy in the face in the school yard, causing the boy to fall. After that, the batsman would still have kicked the 14-year-old.

In mid-August, it took place in the courtyard of the Sydämen school center in Sipoo violence, where a boy under the age of 15 beat his schoolmates. The matter particularly upset parents in Sipoo. The assault was videotaped and shared on the social media service Tiktok.