Poliansky branded the UN climate and gender areas as “secondary issues”

Photograph provided by the UN where the plenary session of the Security Council can be seen.
EFE / Loey Felipe / UN
According to Poliansky, the peace mission has not taken into account the wishes of the host countries.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Russia believes that the peacekeeping missions that the UN has in the world currently have “an incorrect prioritization” issues by focusing on “secondary” issues such as human rights, gender or climate issues.
These worries “distract them from their central tasks” which are keeping the peace in a territory in conflict, Russian Deputy Ambassador Dmitri Poliansky told the Security Council. in a session dedicated specifically to the twelve peacekeeping missions deployed around the world (half in Africa).
As is customary in most Council sessions of late, Russia put on the discordant voice: while most of the interventions praised the work of the “blue helmets” and underlined their need in countries in crisis, the Russian representative abounded in criticism.
Poliansky recalled that there are countries that have demanded the departure of the peace mission: Mali, where the mission (Minusma) is already in the process of evacuation, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the government has asked Monusca to speed up its departure, and according to him this is because the missions “they have not taken into account the wishes of the host countries.”
“In many countries and situations, we see a condescending approach and arbitrary interpretation of concepts such as respect for sovereignty,” he said, adding that lhe impartiality of the peacekeeping mission is not always respected.
Other criticisms that the Russian representative cited against the peacekeeping missions included the creation of unrealistic expectationstaking sides in conflicts where they should be neutral or their inability
EFE
