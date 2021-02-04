“Boxing, in recent years, has taught me to appreciate how much it costs to win certain things and how easy it is to lose everything.” That’s how blunt Policarpo Díaz is (Madrid, 1967), a mass idol who conquered glory and fame in the ring but who, later, tasted the troubles of life.

On July 27, 1991, Spain was paralyzed to see his fight for the world lightweight title against the American Pernell Whitaker, with which he lost in Norfolk (United States) to points. It was the climax of a sports career that later disappeared at breakneck speed due to excesses and addictions and which, according to his account, are already forgotten.

2021 He faces it excited. He is training and, if the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic allows it, in November he intends to box again in an exhibition match at the Wizink Center in Madrid against a prestigious rival who still does not want to reveal anything.

– Why are you boxing again?

– I am back in the ring because my promoter and manager, Antonio Ricobaldi, director of Unlimited Global Challengers, found me and came to the Canary Islands to look for me. When he was little, and I was the champion of Spain, I gave him 500 pesetas to go to the movies and 30 years later he wanted to return that gesture to me in this way.

It occurred to him to mount an exhibition match like the one played in 2020 by Mike Tyson against Roy Jones Jr and here we are. If Tyson with 55 ‘aubergines’ has done it, I will not be less, that I am Poli Díaz. Or is it that we Spaniards are not worth it?

– What do you remember about the fight with Pernell Whitaker?

– For me it was one more fight. I faced other much tougher and more dodgy boxers in Europe. I lost the fight on points and I have always said this, Whitaker was very good, but it was not so bad. What boxing experts should study, three decades later, is the series of tricks that those of the organization in the United States did to me so that I lost the fight. I leave it there. Well, Pernell was a good kid, he did what he did best and may he rest in peace.

– What has been your best moment as a boxer?

– My best moments as a boxer have been when I was in front of the public and the pavilions were packed with people cheering me on. It was incredible to go into the ring and feel the warmth and affection of the public. Knowing that I was the European champion and that every time I won and defended my title all Spaniards were champions with me. In Europe all my opponents went through the stone. Nobody could snatch my belt because they were not fighting only against me, but against all of Spain.

– When pronouncing his name, the vast majority of people remember him fondly. Why do you think it happens?

– I think people remember me fondly because I have always been the people’s boxer. At 53 years old, I go down the street and it’s amazing. Antonio (manager) always tells me: “Potro, we no longer go through Gran Vía or Sol”. I don’t know how many photos I have taken since I arrived in Madrid the last time, but at least five thousand. Older gentlemen, people from my fifth, police … Something that I have noticed is that many young people know me because their parents or grandparents told them about me.

I am very grateful to the journalists for accompanying me in this new stage of my life. I’m not going to forget about this on the day of my fight. The press is the one who brings you up or down and I am now at the top of popularity again, also because I am a nice kid. Ugly but attractive (laughs). It is well born to be grateful.

– What hurts more, the blows of a fight or the blows of life?

– The blows of life are infinitely much harder than those received in the ring. Between amateurs and professionals I have fought 108 fights, I have been eight times European champion and in the ring no boxer has hurt me. Outside of him many people. And beware, I myself the first. I’m not going to blame anyone without first not doing it against myself.

– What have you learned from boxing that has served you for life?

– Boxing, in recent years, has taught me to appreciate how much it costs to win certain things and how easy it is to lose everything. When you’re up, everything goes smoothly, the bad thing is when you go down to hell and you start to burn.

– What do you regret?

– I have few regrets, honestly. Rather, I tried to acknowledge my mistakes and try not to fall into them again. Something that should have taken care of more is my legacy, something that I have been fixing for a few years. I want young people to see a Poli Díaz who does positive things, gives courses, seminars, talks or trains kids in a gym.

– What has boxing meant in your life?

– For me boxing has meant a good life full of successes and fame to go down in history. I have known many countries and many people. I have gone to the Zarzuela and I was received by the emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, who said “call me from you, Poli”. Almost nothing. There’s the cover on ABC that doesn’t lie.

Also the President of the Government Felipe González entered my dressing room before a fight to give me a hug and wish me luck. The ministers Alfonso Guerra and Miguel Boyer were going to see me fight.

I have had breakfast with Sophia Loren and have gone out partying with Diego Armando Maradona, may he rest in peace. Silvester Stallone gave me an original Rocky poster signed by him: “For the Colt of Vallecas from your friend the Italian Colt.” The great Bud Spencer invited me to his shoots. Above all, the love and respect of people is what fills me.

– After the withdrawal he had problems with drugs. What do you do now? How have your last years been?

– My problems with bad habits have been overcome a long time ago, so I will not talk about this. I am living a new stage dedicating myself to what I like, training people and transmitting my knowledge to other generations. The last few years I have been very calm with my partner at home, residing in the Canary Islands.

– When the fight is in November. How do you imagine that night? What are you waiting for?

– When I go out to fight, if the virus allows it, I’ll be a happy man. It’s been many years without getting into a ring. I hope to put on a great show in the exhibition alongside my opponent, who is an offbeat and was a three-time world champion. A man who knows very well what this business is about and will come to have a good time.

It will be an exhibition match and not an open grave match. A magnified training, like a duel between two veterans. Eight rounds of eight minutes, with twelve ounce gloves and very rigorous medical and security controls by the organization.