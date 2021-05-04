Poli Díaz was arrested this Tuesday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria for reasons that are still unknown, according to the newspaper ABC, which stressed that the former boxer has several pending legal cases, for which he has been made available to the judge.

Poli Díaz is currently training to return to the ring and plans to play a match at the end of April, at the age of 53. The setting would be the WiZink Center in Madrid, if the pandemic allows it, against another veteran fighter in an eight-round two-minute exhibition bout. “My opponent, whose name we cannot yet reveal, will be another man of my age and another boxing legend who won everything,” recently assured the ‘Potro de Vallecas’, detained by the National Police in Las Palmas.

The former Spanish boxer, eight times European lightweight champion, would return to boxing 30 years after being defeated by Pernell Whitaker. “I’m better now. I have been rehabilitated for years. I have more head now. It is more established, “he recently highlighted.