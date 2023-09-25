The Odessa hotel destroyed during the night in a Russian raid was ”an eco-monster”. An abandoned structure ”which had to be dismantled for years” and which now no longer exists, ”the Russians, not wanting it, gave us a gift”. This is the sarcastic comment of Ugo Poletti, director of the English-language online newspaper ‘The Odessa Journal’, who told Adnkronos that ”as a citizen of Odessa I say that I have been waiting for years to demolish it. The whole city of Odessa hated that building so big that you could see it from the planes and the Russians gave us a hand in destroying it”.

There is no reason to exist, says Poletti, the Russian accusation that there were weapons in the hotel. ”The Russians were looking for a target that would be sensational in the media and the images of the night fire are remarkable, because the hotel still had furniture and furnishings that burned creating huge flames,” explains the Milanese entrepreneur. The Russians, however, ”will argue that there were depots of weapons and ammunition, but it was useless to put them there because the structure is not accessible and impractical”. Furthermore, ”there was none of the Ukrainian command” there.

Poletti then explains that ”the Hotel Odessa, which was on top of the Cruise Pier, was built in the early 2000s to take advantage of the cruise sector, which was thought to explode, but it never happened”. The structure was therefore ”failed, closed for ten years, waiting to be demolished”, after all ”there were already several plans to do so” and the attack ”accelerated the procedure”.

Of course, comments the author of the essay ‘In the heart of Odessa’ published by Rizzoli, ”the attack during the night was strong, massive” and ”earlier than usual, they started attacking at 11.30 pm while they usually do it between one and two.” Poletti explains that ”for the first time rubble fell from my building”, but ”today, after the nighttime scare, the city is back to life as usual. People go to restaurants, concerts are held at the opera house”. Of course, the city mourns the ”two people who unfortunately died in the attack on the grain warehouse in the port” where it is believed ”a thousand tons of grain” were stored.

In the attack, the Russian armed forces used ”19 Iranian kamikaze drones and 14 missiles including 12 Onyx which are almost impossible to intercept”, so much so that ”two of these reached their destination and hit the cruise pier , the center of the commercial port which is completely deserted now”. Poletti explains that this pier ”was used to dock cruise ships”.