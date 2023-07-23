A ”punishment towards the city of Odessa”, which ”said no to the prospect of being dominated by the Russians” and which ”proved to be patriotic, amazing many”. But also ”a paradox”, because the Transfiguration Cathedral ”is still part of the patriarchate of Moscow” and ”as its head is still the patriarch of Moscow, Putin’s ideological partner, Kirill, who blessed the holy war of the Russians” against Ukraine. So Ugo Poletti, director of the English-language online newspaper ‘The Odessa Journal’, speaks to Adnkronos about last night’s missile attack against the Cathedral of Odessa. ”If there was still a small, tenuous umbilical cord on the religious theme for which some observers felt the Rome of the Orthodox Church more Moscow than Kiev, the attack has also closed this chapter”, Poletti affirms.

Author of the essay ‘In the heart of Odessa’ published by Rizzoli, Poletti spent a sleepless night, ”for a week, since the Russians began to attack the historic centre, no one sleeps anymore”. It was ”the alarm on his cell phone that warned us that woke him up. In five minutes we got dressed and gathered together with our neighbors in the entrance hall of the stairs”.

‘my house shook, touching scenes after the attack, with the ladies cleaning up the church’

The attack last night was particularly strong, ”the cathedral is a ten minute walk from my house, as the crow flies we are very close” and ”the house shook”. After the night, this morning Poletti decided to go in person to see the wounded Cathedral. ”I saw moving scenes. It was full of ladies who began to clean outside the cathedral with their sorghum brooms, “as if to say this is our church and we help”. Then there were ”the insiders with protective helmets who removed the biggest rubble with bulldozers and trucks”, and ”a lot of women who cleaned up glass fragments and gave their spontaneous contribution”, an expression of ”a citizenry that has gathered around this church”.

The fact is, underlines Poletti, that ”the historic center of Odessa had never been attacked so harshly. The interpretation could be Russian revenge for an alleged infidelity of the city. They expected a friendly city that would welcome the Russians with open arms. They deluded themselves”. Also because, recalls the Milanese entrepreneur, ”the attacks on the Black Sea started from this city” and it has therefore become the ”military projection of Ukraine on the sea”, with ”the Russians who have suffered losses in the fleet and are beginning to suffer because they are no longer masters of the sea”.

‘intellectual arrogance of Russian leadership has broken ties with Odessa’

In Odessa, concludes Poletti, ”they no longer feel like children of a father, Russia, who gives slaps and believes it is right to accept them without reacting. Here they have come of age” and these committed by Moscow are “all errors which denounce the fact that in the Russian leadership there is an intellectual arrogance that does not take into account local sensitivities”.

And perhaps, he concludes, ”if they hadn’t bombed this city, a part of the population would have remained linked” to Russia, as demonstrated by the fact that ”only three years ago the pro-Russian party obtained 20% of the votes. Today there are no longer these numbers”.