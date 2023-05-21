The expansion process in Italy of Polestar, the Swedish premium brand specializing in electric cars, continues. The brand debuted in Italy in 2022 and is now strengthening its presence in our country to make its range known. This is why Polestar has tried to meet the needs of potential customers and the growing demand to test its cars, opening the first Italian Test Drive Hubs in Rome and Milan. As with the Polestar Spaces, Polestar also collaborates with partners in the Volvo Cars network for the Test Drive Hubs.

The features of Polestar 2

At least two models will be available at each Test Drive Hub, including a single-motor variant and the powerful Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor. Polestar 2 is available starting at €52,200. The Long range Single motor version has a 78 kWh battery and a range of up to 551 km WLTP. The top-of-the-range Long range Dual motor variant has two electric motors, a 78 kWh battery, with an output of 300 kW and 660 Nm. Thanks to the optional Performance Pack, the power and torque values ​​can be increased to 350 kW and 680 Nm respectively. Range with this package is up to 300 miles WLTP. Test drive appointments can be pre-booked in just a few clicks via Polestar.com.

The Polestar Roaddshow is back

But Polestar doesn’t stop there. The Swedish brand has also announced the new Polestar Roadshow which will visit some of the main Italian cities during the summer. The initiative started at. Rome on 20 and 21 May, it will then continue the following weekend in Turin (26-28/05), to then move to Genoa from 9 to 11 June and finally to Bergamo from 23 to 25 June.

Polestar’s goals

“Our goal is to make the Polestar brand known in Italy – said Alexander Lutz, CEO of Polestar Italia. The best way to do this is for potential consumers to get involved in the subject themselves and drive a Polestar 2. There is no better way to appreciate the performance and driving feel of a Polestar than by driving it. With the opening of our Test Drive Hubs, we allow those interested to live this unique experience in their own city and make it easier for them to access a unique experience”.