A bot specially designed on X (formerly Twitter) for expose the most common inaccuracies regarding climate change in the automotive industry. The creator is Polestar, a brand controlled by Volvo, explaining that LThe initiative was launched in response to worsening environmental conditions.

Scientists – they tell Polestar – have raised the alarm about the increase in “climate deniers bots“, the United Nations has warned that misinformation and disinformation are “delaying urgent action to ensure a liveable future for the planet” and a report by Climate Action Against Disinformation revealed that social media regarding actions aimed at limiting the spread of misinformation.

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar

“Deliberate abuse of climate data is incredibly harmful”, explains Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar. “Especially now, in the run-up to COP28, the conversation is confused between fact and fiction. We believe that the accurate use of scientific data can be a powerful tool to guide concrete climate action. We encourage everyone to join us in sharing this vision through social platforms”.

The Polestar Truth Bot

And therefore dfrom 23 to 30 November, in view of COP28, the Polestar Truth Bot will dispel climate myths on X using hard data. These include the recent IPCC special report “Impacts of global warming of 1.5 °C” and the IEA report “The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions”. From 2020, Polestar has shared the Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) for all its models in production, including detailed emissions and climate impact reporting, as well as information on material sourcing and supply chain traceability. In early 2023, the brand partnered with Rivian to launch the Kearney Pathway Report, an initiative aimed at promoting a joint effort for climate action within the automotive industry. Polestar will finally organize a panel discussion called “Global Automotive Stocktake” on December 6, 2023, further contributing to the transparency debate ahead of COP28.