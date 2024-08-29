Polestar gets new CEO. The Swedish premium brand has announced the arrival of Michael Lohscheller as CEO of the brand. The former Opel, VinFast and Nikola executive will take over the role effective October 1, replacing Thomas Ingenlath who has resigned. Lohscheller brings with him extensive experience in the automotive industry, particularly in consolidating in competitive markets and expanding operations.

Polestar Goals

Winfried Vahland, the new president, welcomed the arrival of the new CEO as follows: “Polestar has had an exceptional start and with an expanded model range, Michael Lohscheller is the ideal leader to lead Polestar into its next chapter. His deep industry knowledge, particularly in driving operational excellence, developing a coherent product strategy and strengthening global market presence, will be instrumental in Polestar’s next chapter of growth. With Scandinavian heritage, passion and performance, we will set new standards for future individual mobility. Geely remains deeply committed to the success of this brand and with Michael at the helm, supported by a dynamic leadership team, we are well positioned to continue to innovate and grow.”

The new CEO’s first words

First words as CEO of the Scandinavian brand then also for Michael Lohscheller: “I am honored to join Polestar at such an exciting time in the company’s history. Polestar has already established itself as one of the most desirable and innovative brands in the electric vehicle industry and I look forward to working with the talented team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate our development.”