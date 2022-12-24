The Polestar brand, basically an electric vehicle division of Volvo, has partnered with Cake, which produces electric motorcycles, to jointly launch the Cake Makka Polestar Edition. The objective was to create a simpler and more accessible model, allowing a wider audience to have access to electric motorcycles.

In fact, Makka’s special edition actually has a more minimalist design and less advanced specs than other Cake models.

Its top speed, for example, is just 45 km/h. It has a range of about 54 km after being charged, weighs 70 kg and has a power of 2.8 KW.

In addition, it has a battery capacity of 1.5 KWh with 18,650 lithium cells and needs 3 hours to be fully charged.

The Cake Makka Polestar Edition is sold in the US for US$ 5,300 (about R$ 27,000 at the current exchange rate) and has no forecast for arriving in Brazil.