The expansion of. continues Polestar in Italy. The Swedish brand specializing in electric cars inaugurated its first Space in Milan on September 27th. On the occasion of the opening, Polestar 3, the first SUV from the Scandinavian company, also debuted in Italy. The Polestar Space is located in Via Fantoli 28/14 in Milan and covers an area of ​​300 square meters with dedicated staff. A second Polestar Space will open in Rome later this year.

The landing in Milan

“There is no better way to appreciate the performance and driving feel of a Polestar than by driving it – said Alexander Lutz, CEO of Polestar Italia – With the opening of our Spaces, we allow those interested to live this unique experience in their own city by bringing together the two things that matter most: the person and the product, always supported by our online Customer Engagement Center”.

The Polestar Spaces

Polestar Spaces, already present throughout the world, are retail outlets that move away from the traditional concept of a dealership to become places centered on the vehicle and electric mobility. The role of the more than 150 Polestar Spaces globally is to offer a high-level and modern customer experience, as part of Polestar’s digital-first business model*, where vehicles are purchased online. They stand out for their minimalist design, perfect digital interactivity and the presence of Polestar specialists, without commission or sales targets, who provide on-site consultancy on vehicles and on the topic of electric mobility; Customers control the entire process, from the initial consultation to the test drive and, if they wish, to the delivery of the Polestar model they choose.

The Polestar range

The choice of Polestar Space was designed to make this point of sale conveniently accessible and close to the ring road, offering an easy test drive experience both in city traffic and in fast circulation on the ring road. Currently the Swedish brand’s range includes Polestar 2, with a range of up to 655 kilometers (WLTP). The Standard range Single motor version is now capable of traveling up to 518km WLTP, an increase of 40km, while the Long range Single motor variant can now reach 655km WLTP, an increase of 84km. The charging speed has also increased to 205 kWh in direct current, for a faster experience.