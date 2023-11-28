The inauguration of the Space in Rome where you can purchase cars from Volvo’s all-electric brand was dedicated to the Polestar 3 model. A place, the second after that of Milan, located in an easily accessible position (in Via Giovanni Capranesi 43, near an exit of the ring road), where you can also treat yourself to a test drive experience both in city traffic and in traffic fast. “To fully grasp the exceptional performance and extraordinary driving experience of a Polestar, there is no better way than to get behind the wheel,” says Alexander Lutz, Head of Polestar Italy. “We are thrilled to offer this opportunity in the setting of a city like Rome, which embodies the aesthetic and artistic values ​​of our brand and represents a historical point of reference for our country. Furthermore, Rome is a leading city in the adoption of electric mobility, with the largest number of charging points in Italy. Thanks to our Spaces, we are able to directly connect the two fundamental components for us: people and our products, all with the constant support of our online Customer Engagement Center”.

The Polestar 2

In addition to the “2” model, Polestar is expanding its range with two other luxury zero-emission SUVs, the Polestar 3 and the Polestar 4, whose deliveries are scheduled for 2024. The Polestar 2 offers a range of up to 655 km (WLTP), a power of up to 476 HP and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 s. The Standard range Single motor version of the Polestar 2 Model Year 24 is now capable of traveling up to 546 km WLTP, an increase of 68 km, while the Long range Single motor variant can now reach 655 km WLTP, an increase of 84 km. The charging speed has also increased to 205 kWh in direct current, for a faster experience.