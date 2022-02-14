That car brands now and then throw a handful of mud over the fence is nothing new, but the friendly Volvo usually stays aloof from this kind of practice. Loose-soaked brand Polestar apparently likes confrontation and throws a sneer at the established order in its first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

The 30-second ad begins with the words “no epic voiceovers” and “no punchlines” to make it clear that Polestar is a no-frills brand. But then the Swedish brand goes on a sneer tour. They continue with ‘no dieselgate’, which is an unmissable stab at Volkswagen.

Tesla is not out of the question

After cries like ‘no hidden agenda’ and ‘no dirty secrets’ they end up with ‘don’t conquer Mars’. That is without a doubt a sneer at Tesla and its sister company SpaceX, who together launched a Roadster into space. The message is that the electric Polestar 2 is a car without bla-bla and without compromise.

A thirty-second commercial during the Super Bowl will cost a hefty $6.5 million in 2022, about 5.7 million euros. Polestar has at least been able to save some money on the production of the Super Bowl ad. General Motors, for example, dusted the cast of Austin Powers off for his joke.

Polestar’s Super Bowl ad