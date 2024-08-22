A new head of design for Polestar. The Swedish car manufacturer has in fact announced the appointment of Philipp Römers as Head of Design. The creative has a long experience in the automotive sector, with various roles within prestigious brands such as Volkswagen but above all Audi where he also held the role of Head of Exterior Design.

Changing of the guard

Romers will succeed Maximilian Missoni, who after 6 years at the company and a total of 12 years in Sweden, has decided to take on a new role outside the Swedish brand. “Polestar is the model of a design-led automotive company and it is a great honour to take on the responsibility of the Design department,” said the brand’s new head of design. “I look forward to working with the creative team to design the brand’s next generation of cars.”

Polestar’s welcome

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, also wanted to welcome the new entry into the company and thank the now ex-head of design at Missoni: “I thank Max for his leadership and companionship during the start of Polestar as the only pure EV brand in Europe. Max has set the standards for innovative designs that combine aesthetics, luxury and performance in a way that is truly Polestar. We wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, I am delighted to welcome Philipp to Polestar. Philipp’s modern approach to automotive design and experience in the luxury and performance segment will truly support us as we take the next step in the development of our model range.”