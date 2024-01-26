Oops, making Polestar shares public turned out not to be the best idea, according to an analyst.

Taking your car brand to the stock exchange may not turn out so crazy. We quickly think of Tesla. Polestar was going to try the same. While the company was previously fully owned by parent company Geely, a percentage is now available in shares on the stock exchange.

Stocks plummet

With low interest rates due to the recession, the success of the Polestar 2 and a company to support them, it seemed like a golden move. But then reality came. Namely that the Polestar 3 and 4, the big promises after the 2, have been delayed. It also doesn't help that Polestar has not participated in the price cuts that Tesla and BYD, for example, have tried to implement. As a result, Polestar shares have fallen by 84 percent compared to when they first appeared on the market. According to analyst Bernstein, this could have serious consequences.

“Road to nowhere”

An analyst from Bernstein says that Polestar is on the stock market at a Road to Nowhere sit. And not the Talking Heads song, but in terms of perspective. According to him, it is a wise idea to integrate Polestar back into the Geely Group. By the way, that is still largely the case: 88 percent of Polestar is still owned by Geely and Volvo and those brands also have 93 percent of the decision-making rights.

Last year's car sales weren't that big, but CEO Thomas Ingenlath says you have to keep in mind that this is a value of four billion dollars. That will happen, but of course cars have to be sold to put bread on the table. Ingenlath cannot be outdone: by the end of 2024 they will have everything in order again and the Polestar 3 and 4 will be sold in full swing. Let's hope so. (through Bloomberg)

This article “Polestar must go private or collapse is likely” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

