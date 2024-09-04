Polestar continues to reshape its corporate structure with a new appointment for the brand’s financial division. Jean-Francois Mady has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with the role effective October 21, 2024.

Mady’s Career

Mady brings 25 years of experience in senior and leadership roles in automotive finance and financial services across Europe, China, Asia and India. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Global Accounting Operations and Finance Transformation at Stellantis Group. He has also held several leadership roles at PSA Group. He will assume the responsibilities of Per Ansgar, who joined Polestar in January 2024 as CFO on an interim basis. Per will remain at Polestar to provide support and ensure a smooth transition, before returning to his role as CFO of Geely Sweden Holding AB.

Welcome to Polestar

Welcoming Mady were the words of Michael Lohscheller, CEO of Polestar: “I am very pleased to welcome Jean-Francois to Polestar. He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in our industry’s best practices, which we will benefit from. With Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, we have an impressive range of models on the road. One of our main priorities for the future is to make Polestar a financial success and this is an important step in that direction.”

“I would like to thank Per for his contributions and commitment, supporting the company and leading our finance function during a very important period.” Jean-Francois Mady also had his first words as CFO of the Swedish premium brand: “I am very excited to join Polestar, with its unique focus on design, electric performance and sustainability, and I look forward to supporting the exciting next phase of the company.”