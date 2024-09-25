Electrification is an integral part of the spirit and project of Polestar. The Swedish brand uses electric technology not only for its own cars: the Geely Group company has in fact unveiled its new electric mountain bike in a limited edition to accompany its range of SUVs, and created in collaboration with Allebike, a Swedish brand specializing in high-end bicycles.

Polestar Electric Bike

This is a full suspension electric mountain bike, which features a Space color exterior finish, with shock absorbers and details painted in the characteristic Swedish Gold Polestar. In more detail, the RXF38 m.2 29 air suspension with 170 mm of travel on the front axle and TTX2Air with 160 mm of travel on the rear have been carefully adjusted to ensure that the bike in question “an engaging and extraordinary guide off-road performancejust like Polestar SUVs”the company says.

Limited Edition Mountain Bike

As for the custom rigid polymer frame reinforced with carbon fiberPolestar hopes that it will offer a solid, responsive ride, designed specifically for trail and enduro riding. “The mullet setup and slack 64-degree head tube angle ensure excellent stability and agility on descents, while the power of the Shimano EP8 motor, fed by a 750Wh battery, provides an effective boost on climbs. – says the Swedish brand – The electric dropout and gear change are standardas well as the latest technology with Shimano Auto shift”. The Allebike Eliza Polestar Engineered is available for delivery from Allebike on the Polestar Additionals web shop with a list price of 8,900 euros.