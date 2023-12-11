Change at the top of Polestar Italia. The Italian division of the Swedish brand has in fact announced that Dimitris Chanazoglou will be the new number one of the brand in our country. The manager has over twenty years of experience in the automotive sector and currently leads the Swiss division of the premium car manufacturer specializing in electric cars.

Chanazoglou's first words

“It is with great joy that I join Polestar Italia in such a dynamic moment of expansion, with a rich range of new high quality products perfectly suited to the needs of the Italian market”says Dimitris Chanazoglou. “Taking on the responsibility of leading such a driven company is a privilege, and I am excited to actively contribute to promoting the transition to sustainable mobility.”

Change at the top of Polestar

Dimitris Chanazoglou succeeds Alexander Lutz, who consolidated the Polestar brand and the national Sales Unit from the launch on the Italian market in 2022 until today, achieving excellent results. The now former number one of the brand in Italy commented on his experience as follows: “It is with profound gratitude that today I greet the Polestar Italia team, for their constant support and dedication. It was an important year for all of us, who had the opportunity to support the launch of the brand in Italy, and it was even more so for me, who had the honor of leading its strategies in the country. Today the company is preparing to embark on a new phase of growth, with ambitious plans to expand its product range and strengthen its retail network. I will continue to follow Polestar's extraordinary success with affection and wish my successor and the entire Italian team the best of luck.”

Polestar's goals

The Swedish premium electric mobility brand was launched in Italy a year ago and now operates a Polestar Space in Milan and one in Rome. Polestar customers can collect their electric vehicles at one of the two Polestar Spaces or at one of the 5 Polestar Handovers. Polestar is currently expanding its range from one car already available, the all-electric fastback Polestar 2, to three models, with the introduction of two luxury electric SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, scheduled for delivery in 2024.