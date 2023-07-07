Polestar Automotive continues its ascent on the market. The Swedish brand of high-performance electric cars also closes the second quarter of 2023 with strong growth, confirming the good momentum of the Scandinavian brand.

Growing quarter

After finishing June up 73% year over year, Polestar had its best second quarter ever, delivering approximately 15,800 vehicles, up 36% from last year. With record global deliveries of around 27,900 in the first six months, Polestar is on track to deliver 60,000-70,000 vehicles in 2023.

Polestar doesn’t stop

The comment for the results obtained was entrusted to Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar: “As expected, deliveries continued to increase month on month, posting a record second quarter. I am confident this trend will continue into the seasonally stronger second half of the year, which will also see the first deliveries of our significantly upgraded Polestar 2, with up to 22% longer range.”

Goals for 2023

“More than 20 permanent Polestar Spaces are expected to open in the coming months – continued the number one of the Swedish premium brand – as we expand our presence and move from temporary locations to larger facilities that can accommodate our growing training. I am really pleased that the first Polestar 3 show cars will be arriving in our spaces in the coming weeks.”