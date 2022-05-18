Polestar released its second annual sustainability report, highlighting some progress made in terms of emissions. In 2021, thanks above all to the use of renewable energy, the brand would be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6% for every car sold. This is obviously a figure whose value in absolute terms may be questionable, as company growth leads to an increase in total emissions. The figure therefore refers to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with respect to each car sold, which in any case is already “something”On which to continue to work.

In the long term, the company of the Chinese group Geely intends to build a car with “true zero climate impact“, So he declares in a press release, by 2030. He also wants to halve carbon emissions for every car sold between 2020 and 2030. Thomas IngenlathCEO of Polestar, said: “Every step we take is designed to support our climate strategy. If the goals to be achieved are defined 10 or 20 years in advance, they can be a bit vague. Proper reporting is therefore essential, as it allows us to take responsibility for the progress made each year towards that particular goal. This is the decade of the climate. We have to constantly change and improve, and we have to do it now, we can no longer afford to wait. I am proud to say that we have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 6% for every car sold“.

“To be achieved, goals must be measurable»Commented Fredrika Klarén, head of Polestar’s sustainability department. “The sustainability report is essential to ensure the transparency we want to maintain within Polestar. Through our annual reports, we monitor the progress made towards achieving our ambitious goals and demonstrate that we are delivering on our promises.“. The partnership with Circulor carried out by Polestar now also includes the traceability of the supply chain via blockchain, as is already the case for cobalt of the batteries of Polestar 2, from the extraction phase to the finished product.