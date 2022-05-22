The 2022 of Polestar it may be more disappointing than expected. Despite having record deliveries for the first four months of the year, the Swedish automaker expects to deliver fewer vehicles throughout 2022 than originally planned: the company originally planned to deliver 65,000 vehicles to customers this year but the constraints supply chain forced her to reduce this forecast to 50,000 units. And the cause according to Polestar is only one: i lockdown imposed in China.

“We have promised growth and we are delivering on that promise – wanted to reassure the CEO of Polestar, Thomas Ingenlath – The fundamentals driving the growth in electric car sales remain alive and momentum is stronger than uncertainty we are witnessing right now. Any short- and medium-term economic effects have not affected our goal of being able to sell 290,000 cars in 2025, 10 times more than what we sold in 2021 ″. Polestar, which currently operates in 23 markets and aims to operate in 30 markets by the end of 2023, making its entry into countries such as Spain, Portugal, Israel and Italy, it sold 13,600 vehicles in the first four months of the year, and secured nearly 23,000 orders, more than triple those recorded in the same period of 2021.

“We believe our future growth will be further accelerated by our entry into the lucrative SUV market later this year with the world premiere in October of the highly anticipated electric SUV. Polestar 3 – concluded Ingenlath – The crossover, which will be produced in the United States and China, will stand out among other SUV offerings and will increase our strong growth trajectory with the aim of reaching a new stage of development ”.