The designer of the Polestar 3 wanted to make one thing clear for the SUV: we don’t like potatoes. Huh?

The design studio of Polestar had a quiet period. The 1 and 2 were secretly just old ones Volvo concept cars with a new logo on them. A unique design now appears to have been chosen for the 3, the brand’s newest SUV. Related to Volvo, but a little more Polestar.

Polestar designer

The one responsible for that is Nahum Escobedo. He is the design manager for the Polestar 3 and in an interview with WhichCar he opens a book about the choices made for the Polestar 3.

Angular

You may notice that the front surface of the Polestar 3 is quite large. That’s on purpose, for two reasons. The first is that Escobedo believes that slightly angular styling suits a large SUV or car. You want to avoid rounded corners that promote efficiency from a design perspective. That is why the Polestar 3 mainly achieves its efficiency from the ‘flying beam’ between the headlights, so that air has fewer obstacles.

Potato

Round shapes are something Escobedo wanted to avoid anyway. Because, and this immediately answers the questions you may have regarding the title, the designer does not like potatoes. No, he might still appreciate a plate of spuds and gravy, he doesn’t like potatoes on wheels. According to him, too many car brands play so much with round shapes that you end up with a kind of potato or jellybean shape. He doesn’t mention any names, but we can all take a guess as to what kind of cars Escobedo is referring to. He wanted to avoid that when designing the Polestar 3.

Simplicity

Furthermore, Escobedo is also not a fan of the, in his own words, Las Vegas-esque light shows on cars these days. The only lighting you will see on a Polestar is the daytime running lights, headlights and brake lights. Nothing else. Or as Escobedo himself says: “If you want those kinds of light shows, you go to Vegas or a nightclub or something, right? Not to a Polestar anyway.”

Escobedo also emphasizes that a Polestar must clearly be a Polestar because of its design. So you don’t have to look at a logo: you can actually feel it. According to him, that is something Scandinavian, where at an average home furnishings store you can also indicate exactly which chair is from a Scandinavian designer.

However, Escobedo emphasizes sportily enough that this is all his vision on design. Other brands can do whatever they want if they think this all works. But Escobedo is clear about what he wants to see in a Polestar and the same philosophies are reflected in the Polestar 4 and 5 that are also from his hand. And if we can throw objectivity overboard for a moment: he must be right about something, because they are beautiful cars.

