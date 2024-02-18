The Design Contest is also back in 2024, an initiative promoted by Polestar in collaboration with Mattel's Hot Wheels brand, one of the best-selling toy brands in the world. This year's edition will test participants by requesting projects that recall and are inspired by childhood dreams. The creatives who will participate in the contest launched by the Swedish brand of high-performance electric vehicles will have to combine the Polestar design with the dynamics of Hot Wheels.

The collaboration between Polestar and How Wheels

The winning design will become part of the Hot Wheels offering, available for purchase worldwide, as the first Hot Wheels x Polestar vehicle to be produced as part of a broader collaboration with Polestar production models. Entrants are encouraged to be as imaginative as possible and push the limits of vehicle performance and design in their final presentation. The only requirement is that Mattel be able to translate the final design into a 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle, and that images showing the vehicle's interior design and surroundings be included in the design.

The selection of participants

A team made up of both Polestar and Hot Wheels design professionals will choose the participants before the final phase. Those who are chosen will be followed individually by the Polestar design team to refine their submitted designs ahead of the final selection. Launched in 2020, the Polestar Design Contest challenges aspiring designers, both professionals and students, to create exciting visions aligned with the Polestar brand and design. Since its first edition, the competition has highlighted the best talent from around the world, with many of the students going on to work for the Polestar Design team or in the wider professional design sector.

Creations become reality

Since its inception, the Polestar Design Contest has showcased a variety of cutting-edge vehicles and concepts, attracting entries from students and professional designers from around the world. Projects include a car that tackles local pollution with visible air filters on board and outside, an electric and helium airship, spring-loaded walking aids and KOJA, the micro treehouse -space by Finnish designer Kristian Talvitie, which came to life in full scale at the renowned Fiskars Art & Design Biennale in Finland. In 2023, Polestar debuted the Synergy concept car, winner of the competition's Performance theme, during the IAA in Munich, followed by Mattel's Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop in El Segundo, California. The single-seater electric supercar is a story of collaboration and design, with two exterior and interior design winners selected from over 600 initial entries, who then spent six months working alongside the Polestar design team to transform three distinct dreams into a cohesive reality. The Polestar Design Contest will open registration on March 5, with the deadline for submitting applications set for April 16, 2024. The winner will be revealed during the fourth quarter of the year.