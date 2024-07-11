Polestar did not miss its presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024. It stood out not only for the display of its new electric SUVs Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 and Polestar 2, but also and above all for the showcase granted to Polestar Concept BSTextreme electric roadster based on the Polestar 6 that the Geely Group brand put on display at Goodwood First Glance Paddock.

Polestar Concept BST

Custom bodywork finished in classic motorsport silver, muscular wheel arches, widened track and 22″ forged alloy wheels are some of the strong points of this battery-powered prototype. But they are not the only ones: a mention also deserves an aerodynamically optimized hood featuring a unique design with air intakes, a bold front splitter, an extreme rear wing and a series of graphics inspired by racing car liveries. At Goodwood, the car was shown to the festival audience as it raced up the 2km hill climb.

Extreme electric roadster

“We are now a brand with three models in production and it is fantastic to see them here together for the first time at a global event. – commented Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar – The Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​is the perfect place to showcase our Polestar Concept BST as it is a place where we see the most extraordinary cars and the most enthusiastic crowds. It’s a demonstration of how far we can push our performance-based brand, a Polestar beyond the limits if we wantand a demonstration of how we could apply the BST formula to our vehicle range in the future.”