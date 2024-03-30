The new Polestar public charging network officially opens, which in collaboration with Plugsurfing has created the largest network in Europe, Polestar Charge. In fact, there will be over 650,000 compatible charging stations for electric cars in the Old Continent, thus making the service of the Swedish premium brand one of the most extensive and complete given that it will integrate the Tesla Supercharger, IONITY, Recharge, Total, Fastned and I attach. Thanks to an optional monthly subscription, Polestar Charge customers will be able to take advantage of a 30% discount on over 28,000 charging points.

Polestar and Tesla

Polestar is the first brand in Europe to integrate the Tesla Supercharger network into its Polestar Charge charging app, giving customers access to the Tesla charging experience. The initiative was preceded by Polestar's announcement that it will adopt Tesla's NACS charging standard for Polestar drivers in North America in 2023. Additionally, in China, Polestar owners can access Tesla's Supercharger network in over 200 cities, further increasing access to distributors.

The charging network

With Polestar Charge, Polestar drivers have a more convenient way to find, access and pay for public charging, reducing the need for additional subscriptions, apps, authentication methods or charging tags. This combines with Google Maps EV Optimization, which helps plan ideal charging stops along the route and activates a battery preconditioning function to help achieve the highest possible charging speed.