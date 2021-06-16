Polestar’s third production model will be an SUV, the Geely and Volvo subsidiary announces and we can also see this in the teaser that Polestar is distributing of its Polestar 3, which is currently still hidden under a cloth. The electric SUV must have a good streamline, so we already see a slightly sloping roofline and especially a very high shoulder line, which makes the model seem to have very narrow windows.

Based on next XC90?

The Polestar 3 marks the debut for Volvo Car Group’s new electric platform, possibly the SEA platform that will be used by other Geely brands. The Polestar 3 will also be the brand’s first model to be built in the United States, at the Ridgeville (South Carolina) plant, which is already home to the Volvo S60 and… which also produces the next-generation XC90. will be in 2022, the same period of the production start of the Polestar 3. So there is a good chance that the new XC90 and Polestar 3 will be closely related (and therefore also both fully electric!).