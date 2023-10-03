Polestar, a Swedish brand of high-performance electric vehicles, links its vocation to sustainability and innovation to one of the most important foundations in the field of scientific research, the one created by Umberto Veronesi. Both committed to a better future, the two entities met on the occasion of the event organized to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the Umberto Veronesi Ets Foundation: an exclusive concert organized by the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the proceeds of which will be intended to finance scientific research in the field of typically female tumors.

Polestar, main sponsor and main supporter of the event, was present with the display of its 100% electric vehicles, Polestar 2 Model Year 24 and Polestar 3, in Piazza della Scala, creating a direct link between sustainable electric mobility promoted by Polestar and innovative scientific research supported by the Veronesi Foundation.

“Science is the most powerful tool humanity has to improve people’s quality and life prospects.” The famous phrase of the oncologist Umberto Veronesi is the perfect key to understanding the common purpose between Fondazione Veronesi Ets and Polestar, guided by the mission of improving the future of society, as underlined by Alexander Lutz, Managing Director of Polestar Italia: ” The collaboration between the Veronesi Foundation and Polestar was born because we have the same passion for research and the same desire to improve the world in which we live. We do it through our 100% sustainable electric cars. For us, the electric car is not the end but the beginning, we have in fact adopted a policy of maximum transparency with respect to our environmental and noise pollution data. Our ‘star’, like Polestar is the Zero project, by 2030 we want to produce a car without emissions, from production to end of life and then to disposal”.

“Main sponsor and supporter of the initiative, Polestar Italia also provided us with the electric cars for the evening – explained Paolo Veronesi, president of the Veronesi Foundation, professor of Surgery at the University of Milan and director of the Senology program of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) – These electric cars naturally contribute to lowering pollution levels within cities and therefore we view them with great favor. In addition to Polestar, many individual citizens have decided to participate in the event, thus contributing significantly to research, and many companies have chosen to sponsor this initiative.”

Serving scientific research in the field of oncology and chronic diseases since 2003, the Umberto Veronesi Ets Foundation has worked on the front line to guarantee cutting-edge care and a better quality of life for patients and has so far supported the work of 2,193 researchers and researchers at 176 Institutes and Universities, financing 147 research projects of the highest scientific profile, as President Paolo Veronesi explained: “Thanks to scientific research, in recent years we have greatly improved the patient’s chances of recovery and survival, in particular for those who are affected by neoplastic diseases, who have seen truly important and significant research progress in the last ten years. People who had just a few months to live can now live with a good quality of life for many many years and even recover. I also want to underline the importance of prevention – added Veronesi – another theme very dear to my father. The Foundation has financed several studies in this sense, which have shown how we can further improve the already good prevention we carry out in our country, in particular with regards to female cancers. The month of October is breast cancer prevention month and we are very active in this sense – he concluded – we have demonstrated that better prevention can be achieved than that proposed by our healthcare system and therefore the future will be even brighter, as pink is the month of prevention. This evening, in addition to celebrating twenty years of activity, is also an opportunity to raise funds for research into female tumors.”

Held starting from 8 pm on October 2nd at the Teatro alla Scala, the concert offered event participants the opportunity to listen to the Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No. 3 in G major K216 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the Symphony No. 7 in A major by Ludwig van Beethoven. Conducting the Orchestra is Maestro Andrés Orozco Estrada, with Julian Rachlin on violin. The participants and supporters of the Foundation, with their participation in the evening, contributed to supporting scientific research which aims to develop innovative strategies, new drugs and new therapeutic combinations to increase the survival rate and improve the quality of life of patients patients suffering from cancer.