The topic of CO2 emissions deriving from the automotive sector continues to hold sway even among car manufacturers. And in view of the future, some say very worried both from the current situation and from the forecasts circulating regarding the coming years: according to Polestar estimates, for example, the emissions forecast for the automotive sector between now and 2050 will actually be released already by 2030.

Alarming situation

“Together with Rivian, we commissioned the consultancy Kearney to carry out an independent study on the emissions of the automotive industry and the expected results between now and 2050. The result is alarmingthe strategies in place will lead to emissions 75% higher than the targets – explained Fredrika Klarén, Polestar sustainability manager, to the microphones of Repubblica – The study is very clear in identifying the possible path to avoid the disaster. The automotive world must act quickly and in a coordinated manner on three directions: expansion of electric mobility, production of electricity from renewable energy sources and urgent and very decisive action to reduce emissions from the supply chain of materials and components”.

Carbon free production

And it is precisely on this last aspect that Polestar’s efforts are being concentrated. “We are working on it, from mineral extraction to procurement with particular attention to aluminium, steel and batteries – continued Klarén – Tracking the emissions of all the materials and components that make up an automobile is one very big challengebut with Blockchain technology we are achieving excellent results”.

Electric-only future?

The question that arises now is: is the future of the automotive only electric or does it also involve other solutions, which can range from hydrogen to synthetic fuels? Polestar is convinced that, due to the very limited time available, the solution that has the greatest chance of spreading as quickly as necessary is the one of the battery electric car, which does not preclude the fact that hydrogen, e-fuel and bio-fuel can play an important role in the heavy transport and energy sector. “We need to speed up create the most favorable conditions but many elements to choose electric with satisfaction are already achievable, such as fast charging solutions and savings in ownership and usage costs – concluded Klarén – We have engaged in intensive dialogue with other builders and have a round table programme. But we still haven’t decided how to communicate on the subject in a common way”.