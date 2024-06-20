Polestar’s expansion process continues. The Swedish premium brand specializing in electric cars is working to further grow its network and in this regard has announced the entry into seven new markets in 2025, in particular in the Asia and Latin America regions.

Polestar expansion

The company is expanding its sales network by collaborating with new and existing partners, as part of the transition to a direct sales model across Europe. Customers will be able to continue to configure and order their Polestar online, as well as through the expanding network of Polestar Spaces and service locations, making purchasing and owning a Polestar easier for more and more people. Sweden and Norway moved to a non-genuine agency sales model earlier this month, and other key markets will follow suit in the second half of the year. Polestar is ramping up its geographic expansion and plans to enter seven new markets over the next year. France is the largest market in terms of volume for electric cars in the EU after Germany and represents a significant opportunity for the company. Additionally, Polestar will seek to enter the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Thailand and Brazil through local distribution partnerships.

New balances

As part of this expansion, Polestar has also renewed the management headed by Kristian Elvefors, sales manager: Anders Gustafsson takes over from Gregor Hembrough as Head of North America. Anders brings a wealth of experience, having spent 13 years at Volvo Cars, including six years as Senior Vice President Americas and President and CEO of Volvo Cars USA. Gregor has successfully led Polestar’s North American business since its founding in 2018. He now brings his considerable strategic and operational experience to the role of Head of Global Sales Operations.