There is still some time left for the debut of pole star 6, a two-door sports car that takes inspiration from the O2 concept: 2026 is being talked about as the first deadline for arrival in dealerships, but it cannot be ruled out that we can proceed even further. What is certain, however, is that the Swedish car manufacturer owned by the Chinese Geely group is focusing heavily on driving dynamics, and in these terms it has a prominent point of reference in the segment: Porsche.

Edward Trinh, the Product Planning Manager of Polestar Australia, clarified how the German rival is a real one benchmarks for Sino-Swedish brand: “We are comparing the driving dynamics of our models to those of the Porsche 911 and Taycan, they are the types of cars we are looking at. We are convinced that these are the benchmarks in the sector when it comes to driving dynamics”. On the other hand, it is no small detail that Porsche continually impresses with its ability to produce equally impressive driving dynamics regardless of the size and shape of the models it produces. “In speaking with the research and development team, we have obtained some inside information relating to the Polestar 6 from the head of the division dedicated to vehicle dynamics, in the study there are particular suspension systems – explained Trinh to the microphones of Drive.com.au – We’re talking incredibly serious professionals about it. Vehicle dynamics is our background, let’s not forget that heritage.”

As mentioned, the arrival of Polestar 6 in dealerships is expected in 2026. The question therefore arises spontaneously: in the space of four years, how will the concept of vehicle dynamics change and, above all, how much will it also evolve at Porsche? The reference points on which Polestar has decided to base itself today are obviously destined to change, the values ​​in the field will improve continuously and the Geely group brand will also be forced to adapt to the latter. Not a simple challenge.