The greenest car in the Polestar range is the Polestar 4. This is what can be seen from the first Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) published by the Swedish premium brand, which explains how the model is the one with the lowest carbon footprint of all the automaker’s line-up specializing in electric cars, with 19.4 tonnes of CO2e at launch.

The construction of Polestar 4

Polestar 4 is produced at Geely Holdings’ SEA plant in Hangzhou Bay, China, which combines green electricity with an I-REC hydropower certificate, with photovoltaic electricity from the plant’s roof. Increased use of low-carbon aluminum from smelters using hydropower helps further reduce climate impact. Furthermore, for the first time, data relating to the share of recycled aluminum was included in the evaluation.

The carbon footprint

Initially available in China, the Polestar 4 Standard Single motor comes with a carbon footprint of 19.4 tCO2e. The Single motor Long range version has a carbon footprint of 19.9 tCO2e, while the Long range Dual motor has one of 21.4 tCO2e. Aluminum accounts for 23-24% of the carbon footprint, while steel and iron make up 20%, and battery modules account for the largest share of the carbon footprint of materials manufacturing and refining at 36- 40%.

Polestar and LCAs

Polestar’s LCAs, published since 2020, consider a range of factors across a car’s life cycle, from sourcing to manufacturing and recycling, and summarize the climate impact into an easily understandable number. This allows consumers to make quick and educated decisions when purchasing a car. The LCA data reported in this release reveals the carbon footprint of cars, which includes material acquisition through product manufacturing and excludes use and end-of-life phases.