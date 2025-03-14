POLESTAR 4, the executive electric

For those users who want at all costs to drive a vehicle considered Premiumeither by personal desire or by company image, be seen in a model of a little known and 100% electric brand such as Polestar can today be a very seductive distinction factor. If the car in question is a Polestar 4, a 4.84 meter coupes and lines as elegant as little views, the attraction rises more than it translates into that many eyes cannot avoid stopping in such a graceful silhouette.

Putting to highlight, the Polestar 4 exhibits a very unusual element: an opaque rear moon that in view seems to form a whole with its large panoramic roof. The Swedish firm owned by the Chinese company Geely explains that with this solution it is sought to provide greater luminosity to the cabin and more height for the rear passengers, since the most pronounced fall in the roof begins just behind its heads.

In the absence of posterior glass, the driver’s back is entrusted to a camera that projects the image in the inner rearview mirror, something that some manufacturers already offer as an alternative to the conventional mirror, but which in this case is forced. The problem that arises in this specific case is that, in our opinion, the rearview mirror is too close to who is behind the wheel. In addition, the image shows the vehicle that follows us on the road closer than it really is; To understand each other, as if we had it attached to the bumper.

The cabin of the car leaves us sensations of different sign. On the one hand, the general invoice seems simply superb, which makes good crumbs with the exceptional inner breadth that makes possible a wheelbase of almost three meters. The trunk has no less than 526 liters of capacity (1,536 with folded rear seats), to which the 15 liters that we find in the chest located in the vain front, perfect for transporting the load cables are added.

In the most negative part we cannot stop referring to the need to resort to the central screen, 15.4 inches, for endless actions, which at this point is accredited as an undeniable source of risks. In return, there is no doubt that the absence of buttons helps to create the minimalist atmosphere so much defines the brands of Scandinavian origin.





At the moment, Polestar has for sale two versions of the penultimate model that has marketed in Spain (immediately later has launched the Polestar 3, which we will talk about later). The single motor that we have just tested, available from 65,900 euros, incorporates a 272 horsepower engine and a 102 kWh battery with which 620 kilometers can be theoretically traveled between recharges. The Dual Motor variant, from 72,900 euros, incorporates two electric motors that total 544 hp and the same battery, in this case with a range of 590 km.

Aerodynamics and consumption

The benefits of the latter are dazzling, as demonstrated by a 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, but the 7.1 that invests the single-engine model in identical maneuver does not talk about a precisely slow vehicle either. Its performance is rather the most balanced, in our opinion, and also allows sensibly better energy consumption figures and, consequently, a superior autonomy both in the homologation tests and in real conduction, which is the one that really matters.





In our days of use of the model we have obtained a lower average by little at 20 kWh/100 km -by 17.8 achieved in WLTP cycle -, and the effective reach of the car before recharging was slightly above 400 km. A well -worked aerodynamics is responsible in much of this consumption that can be considered reasonable for a car that, although visually light, is still very bulky.

Although the electrical architecture of the Polestar 4 is 400 volts, the recharge admits a maximum power of up to 200 kW, with which the passage from 10% to 80% of the battery capacity is completed, on the paper, in 32 minutes. In alternating current, the stop is now 22 kW and the operation has been 5.5 hours.

Whatever the chosen variant, the stylized Polestar model seems ideal for senior executives to whom you like to explore paths other than those already known to all in the market Premiumthat is, those that travel vehicles that look stars or rings on the front. In fact, the signing of the Another star -Polaris, the northern star- wins more and more followers in the company channel thanks to various agreements of car policy Subscribed with various companies in the three years he has been present in our country.