World premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show for pole star 4, the high-performance electric SUV coupé of the Swedish premium brand, according to the brand’s Sport Utility which combines performance and comfort in a model that also represents the fastest car ever made to date by the Scandinavian car manufacturer. In the range, Polestar 4 is positioned between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 both in terms of size and price. From this last point of view, the new model will also arrive in Europe in the first months of 2024, with an indicative starting price of around 60,000 euros.

Design

From a stylistic point of view, the Polestar 4 follows the stylistic features shown for the first time by the Polestar Precept concept car, starting from the removal of the rear windows, to guarantee a new immersive experience for passengers and in the separation of the front lights Dual Blades with the unique Polestar light signature that has been integrated into the company logo with millimeter-precision illumination from below. aerodynamic efficiency it is augmented by the low front end, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aerodynamic slats and optimized airflow around the taillight bar. Built on the basis of the premium Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely Holding, Polestar 4 is placed in the heart of the D segment, offering ample roominess thanks to a wheelbase of 2,999 mm. 4.839 mm long, 2.139 mm wide and 1.544 mm high, it has a strong presence on the road, clearly visible at the rear. The cabin adapts to the needs of the passengers, with an intimate environment, with reclining seats. The adjustable ambient lighting, inspired by the solar system, adds an extra dimension to the cabin and allows the driver to personalize the overall driving environment.

Interiors

The standard full-length glass roof is available with optional electrochromic functionality, allowing the mode to be switched to opaque or clear as needed. Thanks to the removal of the rear window, the glass roof extends over the rear passengers’ heads, creating a truly unique interior environment. A secondary screen for the multimedia systems and climate control is mounted between the front seats for rear passengers to control. The interiors and materials have been designed following the “soft tech” theme, drawing inspiration from the world of fashion and sportswear. The color and material choices for Polestar 4 explore new options, including new exterior colors ‘Storm’ and ‘Electron’ and a new unique interior colour, ‘Mist’.

Sustainability

The new ones interior materials include a custom knit fabric made from 100% recycled PET, plus bio-attributed MicroTech vinyl and animal welfare certified Nappa leather upholstery. Custom knitted upholstery is a new technique to the automotive industry. First introduced in the Precept concept car, the fabric is made from 100% recycled polyester. The material and design were created by Polestar designers together with the Swedish School of Textiles (Borås Textilhögskolan) and further developed with the suppliers. Being made to measure, it allows not to produce clippings and reduces total waste. The carpet inserts in the cabin were made from recycled PET, while the rest were made from ECONYL, which includes recycled fishing nets. The door panels are made from NFPP (Natural Fiber Polypropylene), a 50% reduction of virgin plastic and up to 40% weight savings. MicroTech, first introduced in the Polestar 3, is a bio-attributed vinyl that replaces crude oil with pine oil in its production and features a recycled textile backing.

Polestar 4 powertrain and performance

Polestar 4 is unique in terms of performance within the range of the brand, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds which makes it the fastest car among the Polestars currently produced. Merit of the configuration of the powertrain that has in the Dual Motor version a total power of 400 kW (544 HP) thanks to the presence of two permanent magnet synchronous motors and a torque of 686 Nm. The two-drive variant is rear-wheel drive, as is the Single motor. The semi-active suspensions are present in the Dual-motor version for an additional level of regulation between comfort and performance dynamics. Polestar 4 can be equipped with tires from 20 to 22 inches depending on the version, with tires supplied by Pirelli and Michelin. Both Long range versions are equipped with a 102 kWh battery, for a total range of 560 km WLTP with the Dual Motor and up to 600 km for the Single Motor. All versions can be recharged up to 200 kW in direct current and 22 kW in alternating current, while the recharge flap is motorised. Bi-directional charging is included, with vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality at launch, allowing external devices to draw power from the Polestar 4. A heat pump is fitted as standard, allowing the car to take advantage of the heat of the environment for the pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment and the battery. A new driving optimization function allows the driver, in the Dual motor Long range version, to choose the driving mode Range or Performance mode. Performance mode fine-tunes powertrain responsiveness and engages both engines at all times for maximum power delivery and performance. Range mode favors efficiency instead, adapting the powertrain to a more sedate style using only the rear engine. The Single Motor Long Range version, on the other hand, is equipped with a 200 kW (272 HP) and 343 Nm rear engine.

Technology

On Polestar 4 there is an infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS and on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform which uses a 15.4” screen positioned horizontally. With Google built-in, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play, Polestar continues to deliver a cutting-edge connected experience. Close collaboration with Google allows Polestar to continue to push the boundaries of its operating system. A Harman Kardon sound system with 12 loudspeakers and 1,400-watt hybrid amplifier is available as an option. With the optional Nappa Pack, two more speakers are added for each front seat, for a total of 16 speakers. Naturally, Apple CarPlay is included. As with all other Polestar cars, regular over-the-air updates (OTA) allow new features and improvements to be sent to all vehicles remotely, eliminating the need to go to the workshop to get the latest software.

Safety

Safety is in Polestar’s DNA thanks to its strong ties to Volvo Cars, and these principles are built into Polestar 4. The new car features a security technology both inside and outside the vehicle, tested to the same rigorous standards as all other Polestar cars including up to nine airbags. The new partnerships put intelligent safety technology at the forefront, including Mobileye’s Advanced Driver Assistance Supervisory System. A total of twelve cameras, a radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors are mounted in series on the car. A driver monitoring camera is included, to monitor eyes and head movements, in order to avoid accidents related to tiredness or inability to drive and which only transmits data by not recording video. Together with the manual sensing in the steering wheel, the monitoring system helps keep the driver actively engaged in driving, as they should. A 10.2-inch display is also mounted in front of the steering column which includes information on speed, battery and range. When the various assistance systems are activated, a virtual picture can show other vehicles on the road, current assistance functions and navigation information. To reduce distractions, a 14.7-inch head-up display (HUD) in front of the driver transmits key vehicle, telephony and navigation information to the windshield, further enhancing driver attention. An intelligent ‘snow mode’ function is installed in the display (HUD) which allows the text to change color from white to yellow, improving visibility in snowy environments. The optional Pilot Pack includes enhanced Pilot Assist with lane change assist, which is activated by tapping the turn signal in the desired direction.

Additional packages

The vehicle’s standard specification is high, with add-on packages tailored to complement targeted options to enhance overall driving pleasure. The Plus Pack includes updates regarding comfort and the technological aspect, the Plus Pro Pack also includes a dedicated bodywork painting, the electrochromed glass roof and additional interior lighting. The Nappa Pack can be added to the Plus Pack and includes animal welfare certified Nappa leather upholstery with ventilation, massage and additional headrest speakers for the front seats. The Pilot Pack includes Pilot Assist and its extended features. The Performance Pack enhances the performance aspect and driving experience of the Long range Dual motor version, with 22-inch wheels, Brembo 4-piston brakes, Polestar Engineered chassis tuning and Swedish gold details for the brakes, seat belts and valve caps.